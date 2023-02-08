BNTF held consultation with Stubbs residents on Warbin road project

The Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) held a Community Consultation with residents of Bottom Stubbs concerning the soon to commence Warbin Road Project on Tuesday 7 February, 2023. The project will see the construction of over 700 ft of roadway and other rehabilitative works to improve drainage and other related infrastructure within the small community.

During the session, BNTF’s representatives solicited the cooperation of residents of the area to form a volunteer-based committee that will act as an advisory partner with the BNTF and contractors as the project progresses.

A number of volunteers stepped forward in this regard which was welcomed by BNTF Project Manager Dunstan Johnson. Johnson also reassured residents that “the road that you will get is reinforced concrete that is to international specifications…uppermost in our project is also Climate Change mitigation and instances of flooding, we’re going to mitigate that so no longer will residents walk in flood waters having their shoes in their hands, that will be a thing of the past.”

Area Representative Hon. Frederick Stephenson gave some back story on the project, which he says started with a conversation with the BNTF.

Minister Stephenson recalled, “the villagers said to me this is an important piece of road to them and so approached the BNTF…and they looked at it and said this is something we can work on. That is the purpose of the BNTF to improve village access for persons and to improve the livelihoods of persons living in communities.”

The Caribbean Development Bank funded Warbin Road Project is currently in the design phase and will commence construction when the Procurement procedure is completed.

Contractor bidding on the project closed on Tuesday January 31st, 2023 at 1pm.