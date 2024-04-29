RSVGPF Investigates After Body Found Floating Off The Coast Rose Bank

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is currently investigating the discovery of a body found off the coast of Rose Bank on Saturday, 27 April 2024 by seafarers. The deceased has been identified as Reanson Montgomery Kirby, a 34-year-old tradesman from Paul-Over.

Mr. Kirby was reported missing on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, after failing to return from a routine swimming break at Brighton Beach during his workday at a nearby construction site. He was last seen wearing red soccer pants.

After the discovery of the body, the SVG Coast Guard was alerted and the body was retrieved and transported to the Kingstown Mortuary. At this stage, no foul play is suspected. However, a post-mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the definitive cause of death.

The RSVGPF extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Mr. Kirby during this difficult time and commits to providing updates as more information becomes available.