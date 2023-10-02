DISCOVERY OF BODY AT BUS TERMINAL UNDER INVESTIGATION

The police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Marvin Samuel (said to be in his 60’s) of Spring Village.

Samuel’s lifeless body was discovered at the Leeward Bus Terminal about 11:45 a.m. on 02.10.23.

The Crime Scene Unit (CSU) of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) processed the scene.

No foul play is suspected at this time. A post mortem examination will be conducted on the body to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information that can assist with this investigation is asked to contact the Head of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at 1-784-457-1211 ext. 4836/4838, or any Police Station; or Police Officer you are comfortable with. All information will be dealt with confidentially. Investigations into the matter is ongoing.

Source : RSVGPF