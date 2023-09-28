Body of Augustus ‘tubin’ Prince found in Carib Mountain

Police Investigators are currently investigating the discovery of the body of a male that was found in Carib Mountain, Campden Park on Wednesday September 27th 2023 about 1:50 p.m.

On arrival at the scence, the Police met the motionless body lying face down with what appeared to be several gunshot wounds.

The deceased was later identified as Augustus Prince, 36 years of Murray’s Village. Prince was last seen alive earlier the said day in Murray’s Village.

A postmortem examination will be conducted on the body to ascertain the cause of death.

Members of the public who have information that can assist with the investigation should contact the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crimes Unit at 1-784-457-1211 ext. 4837, the Officer incharge of Central Division at 1-784- 457-1211 ext. 4831/4832, or call 999/911.

All calls will be treated confidentially. Investigations are on going.