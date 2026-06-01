Tragic End to Search For 10-yro Caldon Robeiro

The extensive search for a missing child came to a heartbreaking conclusion on Monday morning, June 1, 2026, when the body of 10-year-old Caldon Robeiro was discovered along the coastline in the Gorse area.

The young boy, a resident of Park Hill was reportedly found by a civilian amidst accumulations of sargassum on the shoreline.

The grim discovery follows a desperate multi-day search operation initiated after Caldon went missing at sea over the weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, May 30, Caldon had gone to the beach for a routine swim with a group of friends off the shores of Colonarie, which is a common recreational activity in the community.

The group reportedly encountered difficulties in the water; while the other children managed to return to the shore safely, Caldon tragically disappeared. A distress call and missing person report were issued at approximately 3:30 p.m. that day.

In response to his disappearance, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard mounted a frantic rescue mission, supported by emergency personnel and civilian volunteers.

However, the search crews faced immense, compounding challenges. Recovery efforts were heavily restricted by a combination of deteriorating weather conditions and fiercely rough seas. Furthermore, the presence of a hazardous ground reef in the coastal waters of Colonarie made navigating the area exceedingly dangerous for the first responders.

The exact circumstances surrounding the drowning remain under investigation by relevant authorities, with the friends who were swimming with Caldon actively cooperating with the police.