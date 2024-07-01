Body of Sandy Bay man Reon Nero Found in Waters Off Owia

Police Investigating Death of Male Found in Waters Off Owia
Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a male whose body was discovered in the waters off Owia on October 7, 2024.
Police were alerted by a telephone call at around 11:00 a.m. regarding the sighting of a body floating in the water. The
SVG Coast Guard Service was dispatched to the scene and retrieved the body. Upon further investigation, the deceased was identified as Reon Nero, a 20-year-old resident of Sandy Bay.
A District Medical Officer (DMO) attended the scene and pronounced Nero deceased.
A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.
The investigation is ongoing, and police are urging anyone with relevant information to contact:
Contact Information:
Police Emergency: 999/911
Police Control: (784) 457-1211
Criminal Investigations Department / Major Crimes Unit: (784) 456-1810
Owia Police Station: (784) 457-6605