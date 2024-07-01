Body of Sandy Bay man Reon Nero Found in Waters Off Owia

Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a male whose body was discovered in the waters off Owia on October 7, 2024.

Police were alerted by a telephone call at around 11:00 a.m. regarding the sighting of a body floating in the water. The

SVG Coast Guard Service was dispatched to the scene and retrieved the body. Upon further investigation, the deceased was identified as Reon Nero, a 20-year-old resident of Sandy Bay.