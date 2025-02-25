Body of Vincentian national recovered at sea by Grenada Coast Guard

Body of Redemption Sharpes man Everson King Recovered at Sea

Everson King, a Vincentian national, was found dead at sea by the Grenada Coast Guard on Tuesday evening.

King is from the Redemption Sharpes community.

The cause of death is still unknown, but based on the recovered body’s appearance, King may have been bound by the hands and thrown into the sea, a Grenadian source informed the St. Vincent Times.

King on Monday, was seen going barefoot and covering himself with a blue towel around his waist in Petite Martinique after he went swimming in the early morning hours.

King was 51 years old and goes by the moniker “doctor.”