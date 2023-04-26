Bogotá Summit offers “Common Ground” as Venezuela demands end of sanctions

Bogotá Summit Offers ‘Common Ground’ Agenda as Venezuela Demands End of Sanctions

The International Conference on the Political Process in Venezuela, which was attended by 19 countries and the EU, came to a conclusion on Tuesday in Bogotá, Colombia, without making any progress.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro delivered a broadcast remark before to the closed-door talks. Following the meeting, Colombian Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva issued a press release detailing “common ground” principles to help resume the Venezuelan government-US-backed opposition dialogue.

“Establishing an electoral timetable that allows for free and transparent elections with full guarantees for all Venezuelan actors” was the first item on the agenda. Attendees, according to Leyva, considered “the importance of taking into account the recommendations of the European Union Electoral Observation Mission made in 2021,” referring to the regional poll in which major opposition parties returned to the political arena and Chavismo won a significant victory.

The international forum also noted that the discussions mediated by Norway would continue provided both parties implemented the November social accord. The Mexico accord established a US $3 billion social fund to invest in education, healthcare, and infrastructure using Venezuelan assets confiscated by Washington and allies. However, resources are currently unavailable.

Venezuelan delegation agreements, according to Minister Leyva, should take place “in parallel with the lifting of various sanctions” against the Caribbean nation.

Less explicit issues were considered by international representatives. Leyva stated that a group of representatives would inform President Maduro and the hardline opposition about the summit’s accomplishments for their “evaluation and comments” before a follow-up meeting in Bogotá. Finally, participants decided that Petro’s conference declarations would serve as a “starting point” for additional measures.

“Venezuelan society does not want to be sanctioned because the sanctions have fallen on the people,” Petro told the audience.

Colombia’s president stated that America must be a haven of freedom and democracy rather than sanctions. He also backed the Venezuelan opposition’s demand for “electoral guarantees” ahead of the 2024 presidential election, as well as Venezuela’s reinstatement to the Inter-American Human Rights System.

Despite not attending, the Maduro administration and the US-backed opposition welcomed Petro’s conference in Bogotá. Petro and Maduro met several times after repairing diplomatic relations and reopening their border.

On April 20, Colombia’s president met with President Joe Biden in Washington and demanded the gradual removal of economic sanctions against Venezuela, stating that the summit’s goal was “no sanctions and more democracy.” Jonathan Finer, the White House’s Deputy National Security Advisor, attended the Bogotá summit. The representative, according to US media, would convey Washington’s commitment.

The seminar was attended by EU High Commissioner for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves.

The Venezuelan government “acknowledged the deliberations” following the summit. Caracas stressed the “imperative need” to halt the “aggression against the entire Venezuelan population” sanctions.

The statement sought the return of Venezuelan state assets illegally held by foreign countries and financial organizations, as well as the immediate release of Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab, who was wrongfully imprisoned in the United States.

The Maduro dictatorship has cautioned the opposition and foreign actors that reopening talks will necessitate “full compliance” with previous commitments.

On Tuesday, President Maduro wished the meeting well “for the peace of Venezuela, Latin America, and the Caribbean” and stated that if the social fund resources are not delivered, his government will return to the bargaining table in Mexico.

“We will accept nothing less from this conference in Bogotá than the lifting of all sanctions so that Venezuela has commercial, financial, and economic freedom,” Maduro said in a televised address.

The US has placed financial sanctions on PDVSA since 2017, followed by an oil embargo in 2019 and more measures in 2020. Oil output has dropped, exacerbating the economic crisis and increasing migration. In addition to oil, the US Treasury Department has targeted mining, banking, and essential imports. Many Venezuelan assets overseas have been frozen or restricted by Washington and its allies.

