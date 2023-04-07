Bolt is seriously contemplating rejoining Seventh Day Adventist Church in Jamaica

Usain Bolt, the legendary sprinter, has contemplated rejoining the Seventh-day Adventist congregation after abandoning it years ago to pursue his athletic ambitions.

The parents of the legendary athlete attend the Sherwood Content Seventh-day Adventist Church in Trelawny.

“I began when I was younger, but track and field prevented me from continuing in that manner. But I am always present and do everything I can to assist the church.

“It is something that they are pressuring me to consider, and I do so. Even I and NJ (Nugent Walker, his manager and childhood friend) discuss it, but the time has come to ensure that when you go, you go all the way. Therefore, the time has come,” Bolt told the Jamaica Observer.

He was present on the second day of the Inter-American Division (IAD) of Seventh-day Adventists (SDA) fifth Pathfinder Camporee at Trelawny Multipurpose Stadium on Wednesday.

Bolt stated, “I am here to encourage the youths and assure them that anything is possible; to bring them joy and to uplift their spirits. “My mother is a devout Seventh-day Adventist, so I am simply here to show my support,” he stated.

Bolt was greeted with raucous applause as he stepped onto the podium to deliver a motivational speech.

“I am simply here to encourage you to always work diligently and never give up. Believe in yourself and your aspirations. “Being from the country, I never imagined I would become this great, but I kept working hard and pushing forward,” Bolt said to roaring applause.

“God bestowed upon me a talent, which I utilized to the best of my ability. Therefore, I simply want to say give God all the glory. Enjoy the meeting.”

Pastor Karl Archer, president of the North Conference of Seventh-day Adventist Churches, was encouraged by the organization of the event in Trelawny, which falls under his supervision.

“This is the fifth one, and the first time it has occurred in an English-speaking country. It is wonderful that so many of my people can participate in this incredible program. “It’s fantastic,” Archer exclaimed.

Bolt was also impressed by the event’s overwhelming support.

“When I arrived, I was astonished to see how vast it was. I had no idea it was this large,” he admitted.

During his attendance at Camporee, he was awarded the IAD presidential gold medal.

Bolt, who holds world records in the 100 metre, 200 metre, and 4x100m relay, has won eight Olympic gold medals and eleven World Championships gold medals.