Bonaire Human Rights given UNECOSOC Special Consultative Status

The Bonaire Human Rights Organization delegation marked the 420th day on the road as they continue to lobby in Latin America and Caribbean. Last Sunday, they traveled to the United Nations Headquarters in New York to take up the Invitation of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations, to attend meetings from 15th – 23rd May.

The Economic and Social Council is one of the six principal organs of the United Nations, responsible for the direction and coordination of the economic, social, humanitarian, and cultural activities carried out by the United Nations.

These meetings will be from 10 am to 6 pm every day at the New Nations Headquarters, New York. Members of the commission comprise of 54 countries, 14 from Africa, 11 from Asia, 6 from Eastern Europe, 10 from Latin America and Caribbean, 13 from Western Europe and other areas including countries such as Sweden, Brazil, Italy, Mexico, etc and four permanent members of the Security Council, United States, Russia, United Kingdom and France. Fortunately for us, Holland aka The Netherlands was not re-elected after 2021 as a member of the Economic and Social Council.

The BHRO delegation objective is to witness and participate in the 2023 Resumed Session of the Committee meetings and to witness if BHRO will be considered as a Special Consultative Status in the United Nations.

On Day 2, May 16, 2023, at 10:45 BHRO was called up for consideration by the Honorable Chair Mrs. Petronellas Nyagura of Zimbabwe, there was a 2-minute silence for the Commission members delegates of Economic and Social Council to question or object, both members of BHRO were very nervous since many organizations were questioned by the Economic and Social Council members for various reasons. If that happens it will take possibly another year or more to be considered again, but in our case, no member delegates had questions nor objections and we were instantly granted this groundbreaking historical Special Consultative Status of the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

BHRO continues to make rapid development in the field of Human Rights of Bonaire Internationally as our organization was granted the world highest recognition as civil society NGO of Special Consultative Status of the United Nations that will officially open new doors and possibilities for BHRO and the trajectory to re-list Bonaire on the Non-Self-Governing-Territories of the United Nations. In addition to this great milestone, last month, BHRO was granted Special Status of Associate Member by CARICOM Reparations Commission.

With the decision of UN Commission taken on this historical day May 16, 2023 where for the first time in history our Bonaire People and their Human Rights have been internationally recognized and accredited representation at the United Nations. Our People voices will be heard.

BHRO will strive together with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nation for possibilities to realize the deferred Social and Economic Rights of our Bonerian People.