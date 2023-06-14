Bonaire Human Rights honored with award by Caribbean Studies Association

A Bonaire delegation participated in the Caribbean Studies Association 2023 Conference from 5th – 9th June in St Croix, Virgin Islands United States. This was an historical event as for the first time the island of Bonaire was represented. Our team, Bonaire Human Rights Organization, Davika Bissessar Shaw and James Finies from Nos Kier Boneiru Bek, made a presentation and spoke on behalf of the People of Bonaire and the organizations BHRO, NKBB and Movemento pa Kambio.

Caribbean Studies Association(CSA) is an independent professional organization devoted to the promotion of Caribbean studies from a multidisciplinary, multicultural point of view. It is the primary association for scholars and practitioners working on the Caribbean Region, including Central America and the Caribbean Coast of South America. CSA Founders are Dr. Simon B. Jones-Hendrickson (Living in St. Croix) and Dr. Roland I. Perusse (deceased). Their leadership encouraged and motivated interest for more than 300 Caribbeanists to formally join together and created and founded the annual CSA conference in 1974.

CSA 2023 St. Croix Conference with this years theme: Transforming our Caribbean marks the 49th Anniversary and now has over 1100 members. The conference is held every year in a different Country. This year it was for the first time in 47 years, held at the University of Virgin Islands Ay Ay St. Croix under the esteem and powerful leadership of Dr. Chenzira Kahina Davis, President of the CSA.

The Bonaire delegation had a very fruitful and productive time highlighting Bonaire’s Social Inequality, due to Netherlands numerous human Rights Violations. The Bonaire delegation once again poked Global awareness on severe inhumane actions of the Dutch Government such as open immigration policy for mass Dutch migration who can then vote in 90 days of arrival, creating an phenomena of Settlers Colonialism in the 21st century, depopulation and displacing the Bonerians to a minority on their own island. This migration caused the demoting of local heads of department and replacing them with imported European Dutch people – emphasizing that since the dissolution of the Netherlands Antilles that over 50% of the population was pushed below the poverty line etc. These facts were presented to the world during this highly anticipated event which garnered support from the global audience.

Mr. Finies participated in a panel discussion on “Decolonization in the Caribbean”. This plenary on Sustainable Education by the Dependency Studies Project: “Caribbean Colonialocracies”: The Prematurity of Post – Coloniality was made up of esteem speakers from British Virgin Islands, French Guiana and St. Maarten and Bonaire was chaired by Dr. Carlyle Corbin, UN Expert on decolonization.

The 5 days of Plenaries was very educational for the Bonaire delegation which was completed by a beautiful Gala Night at the Governor’s House. The Honorable Governor of St Croix, Albert Bryan Jr. and the Caribbean Studies Association President Dr Chenzira Davis Kahina invited the Bonaire’s delegation to attend the Caribbean Studies Association Conference Closing Ceremony & Award Gala Dinner. They were thrilled and entertained by the Hostess Dr. Chenzira and the CSA St, Croix People, showcasing their beautiful island and unique culture, hospitality, and natural wonders with everyone at Caribbean Studies Week 2023.

It was an amazing opportunity to connect with leaders, academics, and people from all over the world.

Bonaire was highlighted and got Caribbean and worldwide attention and the exposure as Bonaire Human Rights Organization received a Caribbean Studies Association Award as recognition of our outstanding advocacy and works for the human rights of the Bonaire and Caribbean Peoples at the United Nations and International platforms.

We, the delegates, are grateful to our Hostess, President of CSA Dr. Chenzira Davis Kahina, University of Virgin Islands, Governor Albert Bryan Jr for their unwavering support and collaboration, which made our participation a success.

We would also like to extend special thanks for the CSA2022-2023 Executive Council representatives: Okama Ekpe Brook, Vice President (CSA President 2023-2024) – Dr. Eris Schoburgh, CSA Immediate Past President (2022-2023) – Representatives: Dr. Nicholas Faraclas (2022-2024) – Dr. Rhoda Arrindell (2022-2023- newly elected CSA Vice President (2023-2024) – Dr. Kristina Hinds (2021-2023) – Regan Reid (Graduate Student Rep. 2021-2023) – Dr. Dwaine Plaza, CSA Treasurer – Dr. Mala Jokhan, CSA Secretariat – Meagan Sylvester, CSA Newsletter Chief Editor

Finally we like to extend vote of thanks to special presidential appointed CSA2023 LOC representatives Ambassador SisDr. Sandra D. Richards (Barbados/UK/Global) and Ambassador Sharon Oshun Parris Chambers (Jamaica) for their invaluable assistance and sisterhood and help making the CSA St Croix 2023 historical and monumental.