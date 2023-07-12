Book donation made to SVG Embassy Reading Room in Taiwan

On July 7, 2023, St. Vincent’s Embassy Reading Room in Taiwan received a donation of three texts from Guyanese-born Vincentian educator, Mrs. Gwenette Pearson-Cambridge.

The three texts, all published in 2023, comprise two elementary texts: Come imagine with me—dogs can be heroes too, and SHHH! LISTEN.

The Embassy also received a seven-part Collection of Poems entitled ‘Life’s Experiences’.

Mrs. Cambridge’s donation extends the Reading Room’s offerings and reiterates its invitation to Vincy, Taiwanese, and English-speaking audiences to visit.

On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines embassy held a ceremony to cut the ribbon on its new reading room in Taipei.

In a speech, then, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ambassador Andrea Bowman said that the space is meant to “present and attract a catalog of important, informative, and entertaining reading material in English for the Taiwanese and the English-speaking community in Taiwan.”

The ambassador said that the reading room is part of the embassy’s work to help Taiwan reach its goal of being bilingual by 2030.