BOSVG Announces Changes to Canadian Correspondent Banking

CHANGE OF CORRESPONDENT BANKING INFO FOR REMITTANCES ORIGINATING IN CANADA



The Bank of Saint Vincent would like to inform customers that, effective Monday, June 2, 2025, there will be a change in our correspondent banking arrangements for remittances originating from Canada.

Going forward, the Bank of Montreal will serve as our new correspondent bank, replacing Toronto Dominion Bank, for Canadian dollar transactions.

Please ensure that the updated remittance instructions below are provided to your remitting institution:

For Credit To:

Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Limited

(Formerly NCB (SVG) Ltd)

Reigate, Granby Street

Kingstown

St. Vincent

Swift Code: NCBVVC22Correspondent (Intermediary Bank):

Bank of Montreal

Montreal

Canada

Swift code: BOFMCAM2

Transit Number: 31442These updated instructions should be used for all CAD remittances from Canada intended for your accounts at the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ltd.