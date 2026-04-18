BOSVG announces early branch closures for Thursday

Customers of the Bank of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (BOSVG) are advised to plan their banking activities ahead of time this week, as the institution has announced adjusted operating hours for Thursday, April 23, 2026.

The temporary changes are being implemented to facilitate a company-wide staff rally.

Adjusted Branch Schedules According to a notice from the bank, branch closing times will be staggered across the island. The following locations will shut their doors at 11:30 a.m.

Georgetown Branch

Joshua Centre (Arnos Vale) Branch

Barrouallie Branch

Chateaubelair Branch

A second group of branches, including those in the Grenadines and the capital, will close at 12:00 noon:

Reigate Branch, Kingstown

Halifax Branch, Kingstown

Bequia Branch

Canouan Branch

Union Island Branch

ATM and Digital Banking Services In addition to the branch closures, the bank is adjusting its routine technical maintenance. ATM downtime, which typically occurs between 1:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., will be moved earlier to 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Thursday only.

To mitigate the impact of these early closures, BOSVG is encouraging customers to utilize Online Banking and to use debit and credit cards for transactions at Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

Resumption of Service The bank confirms that this is a one-day adjustment to operations. Normal business hours are scheduled to resume on Friday, April 24, 2026, at all locations.