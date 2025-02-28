BOSVG says ATM service to resume on Union Island

Union Island ATM Service to Resume, In-Branch Cash Withdrawal Introduced

The Bank of St. Vincent says they are actively working to restore the ATM service at their Union Island Branch and anticipate that the ATMs will be fully operational on or before March 31, 2025.

“Our technicians are currently configuring the two machines, which are scheduled to be transported to the island within the next two weeks”.

“We understand that some customers, particularly those with foreign-issued cards, require access to cash while visiting the Island. To accommodate this need, we are introducing an in-branch cash withdrawal service for these customers until the ATM service is fully restored”, the bank stated.

BOSVG says this service will be available immediately and will continue daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on weekends. A daily transaction limit of EC$2,500.00 will apply.

The bank noted that further updates regarding the full-time recommencement of ATM service at the branch will be forthcoming.