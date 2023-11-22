BOSVG boosts customer service for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

The Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, in a release, said they are dedicated to providing outstanding service during this period of heightened shopping activity.

“As a result, we have made arrangements for our Digital Engagement Team to be available to assist you with any issues that may arise during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday events”.

BOSVG said that starting from November 23, 2023, until November 30, 2023, you can reach the bank by phone at 784 452 4375 or by email at [email protected].

“Our team will be ready to assist you between 7:45 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on the weekend. We appreciate your continued support and look forward to providing you with the same level of exceptional service that you have come to expect from the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines”.