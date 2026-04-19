BOSVG debuts diaspora unit for UK investors

In a move to bridge the gap between home and the international community, Patricia John, Marketing and Communications Manager of the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (BSVG), detailed a comprehensive roadmap for diaspora engagement during a recent Invest SVG event in the United Kingdom.

Speaking to a room of Vincentians and potential investors, John emphasized that the bank’s latest initiatives are born out of an “abundance of love” for those living abroad. As the platinum sponsor of the mission, BOSVG is positioning itself as the primary financial partner for Vincentians looking to reinvest in their homeland.

John revealed that the bank’s 2025–2027 strategy was directly influenced by feedback, perspectives, and challenges shared by the diaspora during previous engagements. This commitment to meeting customers “where they are” has led to the formal establishment of a dedicated Diaspora Unit, which is now operational as the bank approaches its 50th anniversary.

The unit, managed by Mrs. Shelley Samuel, is designed to provide a “seamless experience” for international clients. While John acknowledged that “enhanced due diligence” and heavy paperwork can sometimes frustrate those living abroad, she clarified that these requirements are vital to satisfy regulators like the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank and to protect critical correspondent banking relationships.

In one of the most engaging segments of her address, John took the audience on a “verbal tour” of the island, showcasing the rapid infrastructure development currently underway. Starting from the Argyle International Airport—which saw a historic 17.4% increase in stay-over visitors in 2025—she highlighted several key projects:

The Diamond Stadium sports facility and the recently completed Holiday Inn.

New private sector developments, including Rainforest Seafoods and the Lavue Boutique Hotel.

Public works such as the modernized Kingstown Port and the construction of a brand-new full-service hospital.

“St. Vincent is open for business,” John declared, noting that there is significant room for growth in tourism infrastructure, adventure businesses, and even high-rise parking facilities.

Beyond infrastructure and accounts, John highlighted BOSVG’s role as a leader in financial literacy. The bank was recently named Bank of the Year 2025 for Financial Education and Empowerment by the central bank. This recognition stems from initiatives targeting students, teachers, and business owners to bridge knowledge gaps in budgeting, investing, and retirement planning.

To further support international clients, John announced plans to expand the operating hours of the bank’s Digital Engagement Center. The goal is to provide real-time, “advanced technology” support for customers across different time zones, ensuring that distance is no longer a barrier to banking.

Closing her remarks with a challenge to those in attendance, John asked: “Will you be satisfied with just being a spectator?”. She urged the diaspora to see the buildings rising in St. Vincent not just as construction, but as their “future unfolding,” inviting them to move from being supporters to active drivers of national prosperity.