Fraud Alert: BOSVG Warns of ‘Phony Bank Email’

We have received reports of a fraudulent email titled ‘BOSVG Online Alerts,’ claiming to be from the Bank of St Vincent & the Grenadines Ltd. The email impersonates our [email protected] address and urges customers to click on a link to view a debit transaction on their account.

Please refrain from clicking any links in the email. Additionally, do not provide or update any personal information as requested. This email is not associated with BOSVG, and we urge all customers to delete it immediately.

To protect yourself from potential cyber-attacks, please adhere to the following best practices:

Do not click on links from unknown senders.

Never share sensitive personal information via email.

Hover over email addresses and links to verify their legitimacy before clicking.