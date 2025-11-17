BOSVG funds 4th netball scholarship for Kalia Wyllie

SVG Netball Association and BOSVG Award Fourth Netball Scholarship

As the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Netball Association (SVGNA) continues its valued partnership with the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (BOSVG), one of the hallmark features of this collaboration is the awarding of a two-year scholarship to the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College.

This initiative enables a talented young netballer to advance her academic pursuits while continuing to develop her potential in the sport.

To date, BOSVG has awarded three (3) scholarships through this partnership, and with the 2025 awardee, the number will increase to four (4). The SVGNA remains committed to the holistic development of athletes, ensuring that their progress extends beyond the netball court and into academic excellence.

The 2025 recipient of the BOSVG Netball Scholarship is Ms. Kalia Wyllie. Kalia is a proud graduate of the St. Vincent Girls’ High School, where she captained their championship team in the 2024 Schools’ Netball Tournament. She was recognized as the Most Outstanding Netballer at the school’s 2025 graduation ceremony.

At the conclusion of the 2025 BOSVG National Netball Tournament, she received the award for Most Promising Player. Kalia was also selected as part of the national netball contingent for the 2025 Windward Island School Games held in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Her outstanding performance at the CSEC examinations further reflects her dedication and discipline. The SVGNA is confident that Ms. Wyllie will continue to excel both academically and in the sport of netball.

Marketing and Communications Manager at BOSVG, Ms. Patricia John, commented:

“On behalf of the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ltd, it’s a real pleasure to present this cheque for four thousand dollars to support Kalia Wyllie as she embarks on her college journey. We’re truly proud to contribute to her continued growth and success, and even more so to stand behind initiatives that empower the next generation of strong, talented young women. Congratulations, and we wish

her all the best in this exciting new chapter.”

President of the SVG Netball Association, Ms. Natasha Baptiste, added: “We thank the Bank of SVG for their continued commitment to the development of our young women. This partnership is truly significant, as it demonstrates the Bank’s focus not only on sporting excellence, but also on academic advancement. We congratulate Kalia Wyllie and are certain that she will make great use of this opportunity—just as those before her have done.”