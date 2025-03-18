BOSVG Partners with Invest SVG for Diaspora Investment Tour

Bank of St. Vincent Joins Invest SVG For Diaspora Investment Programme

“Home Is Where the Heart Is” Investment Tour Kicks Off in the UK, Canada, and the US

On April 5th, Invest SVG will commence its diaspora investment tour titled “Home Is Where the Heart Is”. Joining the comprehensive list of partners on this initiative is the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ltd. (BOSVG), who will be present at all sessions in the UK, Canada and the United States. By meeting with persons face-to-face, they look forward to the opportunity of showcasing their current financial products available to members of the diaspora, as well as new initiatives that they plan to bring on-stream very soon.

“At these sessions, we will show you the ease of conducting your banking business remotely, and how our platforms are enabling more and more persons abroad to connect with their finances back home. At BOSVG, we want to afford you the opportunity of pursuing investment opportunities right here in your beloved homeland,” said Patricia John, the Marketing and Communications Manager at the bank.

Through this strategic partnership, Invest SVG seeks to provide an informative and engaging space for their audiences abroad to gain knowledge about investing in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Recognizing the growing demand for sending home funds from overseas, Invest SVG thanks the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ltd. for its contributions toward making the programme a success.

Both entities remind the diaspora that registration is underway and available through Invest SVG’s social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn). They look forward to a robust attendance from Vincentians living abroad.

The sessions schedule for this programme is as follows:

Brentford Lock, United Kingdom: April 5 th

Toronto, Canada: May 10 th

Washington DC, USA: May 14 th

New York City, USA: May 17th

You can register for each session through the following link:

For more information, follow Invest SVG on Facebook, Instagram & LinkedIn or contact us at 17844572159 / [email protected].