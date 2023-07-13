BOSVG issues statement following errors seen on customers accounts

We are aware that some customers reported errors on their online banking profiles . This resulted from a scheduled upgrade executed on Tuesday evening.

We are pleased to note that the root cause was isolated and fully resolved. Please further note that account balances were not impacted in anyway by this incident.

Customers wishing to make any inquiry regarding their accounts can do so via the online banking platform or contact us directly using the following information:

Tel #784-452-4375

WhatsApp #784-494-1844 (messages only)

#784-528-1844 (messages only)

Email: [email protected]

We do apologize for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience in this matter.