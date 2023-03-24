BOSVG opens Halifax Street branch on Monday at old CIBC-FCIB premises

On Monday March 27, 2023, we will be opening the doors of our new Halifax Street branch which formerly housed the operations of CIBC FCIB.

Please see below the activities which are scheduled to take place at the branch, in order to assist you with accessing your accounts in the shortest possible time:

Card Collection: First Floor-Back Entrance Card Activation & Pinning:

Ground Floor-Side Entrance Cheque Book Collection:

Ground Floor-Main Entrance Assistance setting up Online Banking Access:

Ground Floor Main Entrance Assistance with General queries:

Ground Floor-Main Entrance

As a result of these activities, customers are asked to note that cash and cheque transactions will not be facilitated at this location on Monday 2711L March, 2023.

You are therefore asked to utilize any of our other branches throughout St. Vincent & the Grenadines to process transactions involving the use of cash and cheques.

On Tuesday March 28, 2023, we will commence teller operations at the Halifax Street Branch location (formerly CIBC FCIB).

Additionally, all of our customer support teams will continue to function at that location to assist with the collection and activation of cards, set up of online banking, cheque book collection and general queries.

You may also use the following numbers to access customer support for transition matters:

Direct Line: 784-452-4500 Mobile: 784-531-1581 / 784-493-4357 Email: integratiola,bosvg.com

You are encouraged to make use of these modified arrangements at the Halifax Branch on Monday so that you may return to your usual banking routine in the shortest possible time.