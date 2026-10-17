BOSVG reports $15Million net loss amid heavy credit provisioning

The Bank of St. Vincent & The Grenadines Ltd. (BOSVG) recorded an interim net loss of $15.03 million Eastern Caribbean dollars (XCD) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026. The performance marks a sharp reversal from the $21.81 million XCD net profit achieved during the same period in 2025.

The decline resulted in a basic and diluted loss per share of $(1.00), compared to earnings per share of $1.45 in the first half of 2025.

The primary catalyst behind the mid-year loss was a substantial increase in allowances for credit losses on financial assets, which soared to $42.28 million XCD in H1 2026, up from $2.13 million XCD in H1 2025.

Operating expenses also saw a modest increase to $34.16 million XCD, up from $32.22 million XCD in the prior-year period. Income tax expense for the period was $0, down from $4.15 million XCD paid in H1 2025.

Despite the net deficit, top-line performance showed resilience. Total operating income rose to $61.41 million XCD from $60.31 million XCD in H1 2025. Growth was driven by strong interest earnings, with net interest income expanding to $41.95 million XCD (supported by $54.05 million XCD in total interest income).

Net gains from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL) rose to $2.42 million XCD. Conversely, fee, commission, and other income softened to $16.01 million XCD from $18.95 million XCD year-over-year.

BOSVG’s balance sheet continued to expand through the first half of the year:

Total Assets increased to $2.30 billion XCD as of June 30, 2026, up from $2.25 billion XCD at year-end 2025.

Customer Deposits (“Due to customers”) crossed the two-billion milestone, reaching $2.00 billion XCD compared to $1.95 billion XCD at the close of 2025.

Loans and Advances to Customers grew to $1.03 billion XCD, up from $957.68 million XCD six months earlier.

Investment Securities stood at $775.54 million XCD, while cash and balances with the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank reached $246.79 million XCD.

Total equity ended the period at $178.93 million XCD, down from $214.93 million XCD on December 31, 2025, following the net loss and a $19.95 million XCD dividend payout.

Management highlighted that the bank’s capital structure remains resilient despite earnings headwinds. The capital adequacy ratio closed at 19.5%, well clear of regulatory minimums. The ratio reflects prudent risk provisioning alongside the $19.9 million XCD dividend distribution.

Liquidity tightened to 20.1% as excess liquidity was redeployed into higher-yielding interest-earning assets, though the bank confirmed it remains fully compliant with regulatory standards.

Operationally, the institution faced headwind challenges. Customer satisfaction dropped to 9.0% in 2026, down sharply from 53.0% in 2025, primarily due to persistent friction with online digital services.

In executive commentary, Board Chairman Judith Veira confirmed that key leadership changes and appointments were executed in the first half of 2026 to accelerate operational execution and accountability.

Looking ahead to the remainder of 2026, leadership stated that market conditions will remain demanding. Executive focus will center on operational stability, cost control, digital service remediation, and capital preservation to build a sustainable foundation for recovery in 2027.

The bank also noted ongoing strategic outreach initiatives, including diaspora engagement with nationals in the United Kingdom, Canada, the British Virgin Islands, and the United States in partnership with Invest SVG, alongside preparations for the bank’s upcoming 50th anniversary.