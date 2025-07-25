BOSVG warns of phishing calls to customers

We would like to inform you that multiple fraudulent websites are currently impersonating the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ltd (BOSVG) Online Banking platform. Some of the websites identified include:

bosvg.digital

bosvg.today

bosvgibank.today

bosvgbank.today

These sites have been designed to closely resemble the official BOSVG Online Banking login page. Please be cautious, as entering your personal information on these sites could jeopardize your account security.

The links to these fraudulent websites are being distributed via text messaging, so we urge you to be extra vigilant when receiving such messages. Please note that we do not send official customer communications via text messaging.

In addition, we have been made aware that scammers are now calling customers while posing as BOSVG representatives. These individuals are requesting sensitive information such as online banking usernames, passwords, and card details.

Please remember: BOSVG will never ask for your personal or banking details over the phone, text, or email.

We want to assure you that BOSVG has taken immediate steps to remove these fraudulent websites and prevent further harm. To protect your online security, please follow these best practices:

Always verify the website URL to ensure you’re on the official BOSVG Online Banking platform.

Do not enter your login credentials on any suspicious websites.

Avoid clicking on links from unsolicited text messages or unrecognized sources.

Hover over links to verify their legitimacy before clicking.

If you come across any suspicious websites or notice unusual activity on your account, please contact us immediately at [email protected] or call 784-452-4375.