Southern Grenadines Shine in Bougainvillea Cup

Bougainvillea Cup 2025 Sets Sail with a Vibrant Celebration as Competitive Sailing returns to the Southern Grenadines

The inaugural St. Vincent and the Grenadines Sailing Week officially launched on 13th April, 2025, with a spirited opening ceremony held at the Blue Lagoon Hotel and Marina. The marina buzzed with excitement as officials, sailors, sponsors, and guests gathered to kick off this event. The ceremony placed special emphasis on the junior sailors, recognising them as the future of sailing and key to the sport’s sustainability in the country, setting the tone for an inspiring and competitive week on the water.

The first event on the calendar, the Bougainvillea Cup, began immediately following the opening. This leg featured the talented Junior Sailors of the SVG Sailing Association, who impressed spectators with their skill, enthusiasm, and sportsmanship.

The Bougainvillea Cup continued on 15th and 16th April, with thrilling races held off the coasts of Mayreau and Canouan. On the 15th, the Junior Sailors once again took center stage in Mayreau, showcasing remarkable growth and determination as they competed in spirited races that highlighted the bright future of Vincentian sailing.

On Tuesday, 16th April, the regatta expanded to include a vibrant mix of Double Enders, yachts, and another competitive showing from the Junior Sailors. The waters off Canouan came alive with colourful sails and traditional boats, creating a spectacular showing for locals and visitors alike.

“The Bougainvillea Cup highlights the resilience of our people, following the impact of Hurricane Beryl on our islands, it was important to extend the SVG Sailing Week activities to the Southern Grenadines to promote the beautiful sailing waters of the southern part of the island chain and also to drive traffic to these islands to generate more economic activity,” said Hon. Carlos James, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture. “We are proud to see both tradition and youth at the forefront, as we celebrate the return of competitive sailing to the Southern Grenadines.”

The Bougainvillea Cup will continue to play a vital role in promoting sailing and yachting tourism in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, seamlessly blending our natural beauty, cultural heritage, and commitment to youth development through maritime sports. It reflects the island’s growing position as a world-class sailing destination that celebrates both tradition and innovation.

As the sails were lowered and boats returned to harbour, the 2025 Bougainvillea Cup concluded with a deep sense of pride, unity, and anticipation for what lies ahead. This weekend, all attention will be on the Bequia Easter Regatta, taking place from 18th to 21st April, 2025, as the next exciting chapter of SVG Sailing Week.