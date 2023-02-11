Boy drinks his urine, eat flowers to survive under rubble for 94 hours

A 17-year-old boy named Adnan Muhammet Korkut was stuck under the rubble for about 94 hours. Korkut told the news outlets via FaceTime from a hospital in Gaziantep that he was sleeping in his family’s home when everything started to move and fall apart. He then “took the fetal position” to protect himself.

He also said that in order to stay alive, he drank his own urine and ate his family’s flowers. “So I wouldn’t fall asleep, I set the alarm on my phone to go off every 25 minutes. The battery died after two days “, Korkut said.

While the rescue was happening, Korkut said, “I heard voices, but I was afraid that they couldn’t hear me. I was afraid that I would get crushed while people were trying to help. Thank you to everyone who came to help me “, said the report.

A lot of stories about the victims and those who managed to stay alive are making the news and drawing people’s attention to the terrible situation in the earthquake-stricken area.

Thursday, after 79 hours, a toddler was pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building in the city of Antakya in the south of Turkey. Turkey’s Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) also took video of rescue workers pulling a two-year-old out of a small hole in the rubble.

In Turkey and Syria, more than 24,000 people have died and more than 80,000 have been hurt because of the terrible earthquakes. Rescue efforts are going on all the time, but the weather is making things harder for the people who are still alive.

Monday, central Turkey and northwest Syria were hit by the first big earthquake of the year. Turkey had two more quakes with magnitudes of 7.6 and 6.0 on the same day. On Tuesday, the country was hit by two more earthquakes with magnitudes of 5.5 and 5.4.

