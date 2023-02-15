Boy who survived Thai cave rescue dies in UK

Duangpetch Promthep, one of the 12 boys who was rescued from a Thai cave in 2018, has died in the UK.
The 17-year-old was found unconscious in his dorm in Leicestershire on Sunday and taken to hospital, where he died on Tuesday, the BBC has been told.
He had been enrolled in a football academy in the UK since late last year.
He was captain of the Thai boys’ football team, which was trapped deep inside a cave for over two weeks while exploring in Chiang Rai province.
It is not known how the teenager died, but Leicestershire Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious. Reports in Thailand said he suffered a head injury.
In August last year, his team mates rejoiced when Promthep, who they call Dom, announced on Instagram that he had won a scholarship to join the Brooke House College Football Academy in Market Harborough.
“Today my dream has come true,” he wrote.
Just six months on, they are mourning the loss of their friend.
