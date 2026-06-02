Boyea launches sweeping attack on entire Gonsalves political faction

Speaking on the 97.1 morning show, radio host Luke Boyea strongly criticized former Finance Minister Camilo Gonsalves, accusing him and his political family of blatant “dishonesty” regarding recent remarks on national gas prices.

The controversy stems from a recent commentary published in the St. Vincent Times, where the former Finance Minister pushed back against the government’s messaging on a sudden 25% spike in gas prices. In the article, Gonsalves used a retail analogy, arguing that the government trying to package a 25% gas increase as a “success” was absurd, equating it to a store claiming to have a sale while charging 25% more for its merchandise.

Boyea systematically dismantled Gonsalves’s claims on air, calling the analogy “stupid” and accusing the former minister of intentionally misleading the public. Providing his own mathematical breakdown, Boyea pointed out that global fuel costs had actually surged by over 50%—jumping from approximately $60 to hovering between $90 and $95. Boyea attributed this sudden global spike to geopolitical events in late February, specifically claiming it occurred when “Trump and his minions invaded Iran”.

Because the actual cost of fuel rose by over 50%, Boyea argued that the government only passing a 25% increase onto consumers meant they were effectively subsidizing the cost and doing the public a “favor”. Boyea asserted that Gonsalves, as a former Finance Minister, fully understands this economic reality but is deliberately portraying it as a negative to score political points.

The criticism quickly broadened beyond gas prices. Boyea launched a sweeping attack on the entire Gonsalves political faction, declaring to his listeners that “you can’t trust a word” they say and stating that people are tired of being treated like “political pawns” in a chess game. Reflecting on the 25 years the Gonsalves administration held power, Boyea characterized their tenure as being defined by lies, poor governance, and a failure to deliver on promises.

During his broadcast, Boyea cited several specific historical failures and falsehoods allegedly propagated by the Gonsalves administration, including:

Misrepresenting the national debt by telling the public it was just over $1 billion, when it was actually $3.5 billion.

Falsely claiming the country was receiving beneficial gas prices from Venezuela.

Failing basic infrastructure, noting that the administration couldn’t put a roof over the police’s head and forced children into temporary schools for nearly a decade.

Leaving citizens to put up with the “worst roads,” “worst quality schools,” and “worst healthcare”.

Boyea concluded his segment with a stark warning for the former administration. He stated that the voters boldly voted them out, and if the Gonsalves political family continues this level of “constant dishonesty,” they will spend the “conceivable long future in opposition”.