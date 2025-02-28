Braave Unveils Empowering Clothing Line Inspired by Hit Single

Building on the success of his single “Life Over Everything,” rising dancehall star Braave has unveiled a new clothing brand inspired by the song’s empowering message. The ‘Life Over Everything’ apparel line was designed to inspire resilience and determination among fans.

In a gesture of community support, Braave donated sportswear from his new collection to athletes at Barrouallie Secondary School and the High-Performance Track Club. This contribution aims to provide young athletes with quality gear to enhance their training and performance.

“The ‘Life Over Everything’ brand is about overcoming challenges and prioritizing what truly matters,” says Braave. “By supporting our local athletes, I hope to encourage them to pursue their dreams with confidence and determination.”

The ‘Life Over Everything’ T-shirts are now available for purchase. For more information, please contact: [Braave via Whatsapp: @784-527-6208]

Follow Braave on Social Media:

Instagram: [@Devonbraave]

YouTube: [BraaveVevo]

Facebook: [Devon Braave]