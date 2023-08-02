Over 5,000 to work on road cleaning programme costing $3 million

The annual Summer Road Cleaning Program will begin on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

The program, which is a collaborative effort between BRAGSA and the Economic Planning Division of the Ministry of Finance, will employ 5,633 people across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

These will include 499 gangs and 643 Jobbers who will be in charge of tree cutting and road cleaning in all 15 constituencies.

Over 100 trucks and conductors will also be awarded contracts. The cost of the eight-day program is expected to be $3 million.

The program is part of the World Bank-funded Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP), as part of its Labour-Intensive Temporary Employment (LITE) component.

BRAGSA is consequently urging vehicles and pedestrians to exercise cautious at this time.

Source : BRAGSA