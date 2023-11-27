The annual Christmas Road Cleaning Programme, led by BRAGSA, is set to begin tomorrow (Tuesday, November 28, 2023).

The plan will employ five thousand, seven hundred and fourteen (5,714) people across the island as well as in the Grenadines.

These will include 496 teams and 754 Jobbers who will be in charge of tree cutting and road cleaning in all 15 constituencies.

Over 100 trucks and conductors will also be awarded contracts.

The cost of the eight-day programme is projected to be $3 million.

BRAGSA is consequently urging vehicles and pedestrians to exercise cautious at this time.