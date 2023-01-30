BRAGSA to commence repairs on Long Wall road

The public is reminded that work on the ‘Long Wall’ Road in East Kingstown will begin on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

Please be reminded that the road will be closed to vehicular traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily until the road repairs are completed.

As a result, BRAGSA advises cars and pedestrians to use this road with caution.

Furthermore, parking along the road is forbidden throughout the above-mentioned time period.

Police Notice Below

The Traffic Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, wishes to inform the general public that the road leading towards Cane Garden between Kingstown Hill Junction and De Nobriega’s Corner, will be closed to all motorists from Tuesday, January 31, 2023, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm daily until further notice.

Motorists traveling to Kingstown from Cane Garden must travel towards Sion Hill direction, and motorists from Kingstown to Cane Garden using Kingstown Hill Public Road will turn left towards Sion Hill at the junction formed by the road leading to Cane Garden. This is to facilitate road repairs by the Roads, Buildings, and General Services Authority (BRAGSA).