Bramble defends govt amid claims NDP supporters want fair share

Foreign Affairs Minister Fitz Bramble has defended the governance style of the New Democratic Party (NDP) administration, insisting that the government remains inclusive and will not grant unfair advantages or engage in political favoritism.

Speaking on the radio talk show Voices hosted by Jomo Thomas, Bramble responded to a question submitted by listener Monica Small, who asked whether NDP supporters were receiving their “fair share” now that the party is in power.

Addressing the query, Bramble noted that it would be helpful to clarify what a “fair share” actually entails, while reiterating that the administration led by Prime Minister Dr. Godwin Friday is committed to serving all Vincentians equally. He asserted that the government is neither ostracizing non-supporters nor handing out improper advantages to party loyalists.

“That is not our mantra at all,” Bramble stated, adding that he has received positive feedback from citizens who appreciate that the NDP is not replicating the patronage practices attributed to the former Unity Labour Party (ULP) administration, which critics argued only looked out for its own base.

However, the minister acknowledged that some party supporters have expressed frustration over feeling overlooked. Bramble emphasized that the administration cannot ignore public sentiment and remains open to making adjustments.

“We have heard people saying that we’re not looking out for NDP people,” Bramble acknowledged. “We can’t ignore the sentiments of people, and wherever there’s room for improvement, we will continue to try to improve”