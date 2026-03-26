Bramble leads delegation to WTO conference in Cameroon

YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon — The Honourable Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble, Minister of Foreign Affairs is currently representing Saint Vincent and the Grenadines at the 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14) of the World Trade Organization (WTO). The high-level conference is being held in Yaoundé, Cameroon, from March 26 to 29, 2026.

Minister Bramble is accompanied by a national delegation that includes Mrs. Okolo John-Patrick, Director of Trade, and Mrs. Nicolette Dalton, Trade Officer . As the WTO’s highest decision-making body, the conference brings together representatives from 166 member countries to coordinate global trade policy and cooperation.

A Key Leadership Role In a significant move for the nation, Minister Bramble has been appointed as Co-Facilitator for discussions regarding the Investment Facilitation for Development Agreement (IFDA). In this leadership capacity, he is responsible for guiding dialogue among member states to improve the global investment climate, with a specific focus on the needs of developing countries and small island developing states.

Focus on Global Trade Reform This year’s conference is addressing several critical pillars of international commerce, including:

Agriculture and Fisheries

E-commerce

Investment

WTO Reform

Advocating for Small Island States The participation of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in MC14 serves as a vital platform to advocate for fair and inclusive trade practices. The Ministry emphasized that Minister Bramble’s role underscores the nation’s commitment to the multilateral trading system and to advancing policies that foster sustainable economic growth and resilience. By engaging in these high-level discussions, the delegation aims to ensure the unique interests of small island developing states are effectively represented on the global stage.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment, and Diaspora Affairs has stated it will continue to provide updates as the conference outcomes are finalized.