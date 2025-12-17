Bramble, Patton discuss enhanced UK-SVG Collaboration

FOREIGN MINISTER RECEIVES COURTESY VISIT FROM RESIDENT BRITISH COMMISSIONER

Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble, Minister of Foreign Affairs on Thursday, December 11, 2025, received a courtesy call from His Excellency Geoffrey Patton, Resident British Commissioner to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, at the Ministry’s Headquarters.

His Excellency conveyed warm congratulations to Minister Bramble on his recent appointment and reaffirmed the United Kingdom’s commitment to continued partnership.

The meeting featured cordial and constructive discussions, with both parties exchanging views on ongoing initiatives and exploring avenues for enhances collaboration.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs reiterates its commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with United Kingdom.

Through continued engagement and expanded cooperation, the Ministry remains dedicated to advancing the shared priorities of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and its international partners.