East Kingstown to launch monthly street fair

Residents in East Kingstown will soon see the launch of a community program called “Rise East Kingstown.”

Introduced by Representative Fitzgerald Bramble, the project consists of a monthly street fair designed to rotate through various neighborhoods within the constituency.

The primary goal of this initiative is to provide a public platform for local entrepreneurs to exhibit and sell handmade goods, ranging from culinary products to textile crafts.

By establishing this recurring marketplace, officials hope to stimulate economic growth and offer vital support for the development of small businesses in the region.

Through these events, residents gain a direct opportunity to increase their income while strengthening the local commercial landscape.