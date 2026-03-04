Bramble Says Govt Will Push For Reparatory Justice

Minister Fitzgerald Bramble continues to outline diplomatic priorities for St. Vincent and the Grenadines regarding international justice and regional stability.

Bramble highlights that the pursuit of reparatory justice remains a primary objective during upcoming high-level summits.

Beyond addressing the historical impact of colonialism, the government is advocating for enhanced regional cooperation to better manage the threats posed by hurricanes and climate change.

By leveraging shared resources, Caribbean nations aim to build a more resilient infrastructure against environmental shocks that affect the entire area.

Bramble said these efforts are essential components of a broader socioeconomic strategy designed to foster national growth and unity.