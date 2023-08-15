Brandon breaks national record at Youth Commonwealth Games

Three SVG swimmers competed at the Commonwealth Youth Games, which were held in Trinidad and Tobago from August 4th to August 11th. Kevern DaSilva, Jamie Joachim, and Brandon George were the swimmers. The results for each swimmer are attached.

Brandon George has broken his previous SVG age 15-16 age group and national open record in the 100 meter backstroke.

Brandon finished in 1 minute, 2.47 seconds.

Kevern DaSilva also broke Shane Joachim’s previous national record in the female 50 meter backstroke in 33.16 seconds (this is also a new record in the girls 15 to 16 age division).

The SVG Swimming Federation (SVGSF) wishes to express gratitude to the SVG Commonwealth Games Association for asking our swimmers to partake in this important tournament.

Tamarah St Hilaire, who accompanied the athletes as Coach, deserves special recognition.