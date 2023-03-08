Brandon George broke 2 SVG national records at Barbados swim meet

BSSS Participate in Barbados Long Course National Swimming Champs

The Barbados Long Course Swimming Championships took place from 28th February to 5th March where brothers Bryson and Brandon George and Zariel Nelson represented BSSS.

15 year old Brandon George broke two SVG National records. In the 100m backstroke he smashed Nikolas Sylvester’s time of 1:06.57, setting a new time of 1:03.81. He then went on to break Cruz Halbich’s National record of 2:34.84 in the 200m backstroke with a time of 2:23.00. He returns to St. Vincent with two gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

Brandon’s brother Bryson who swam in the boys 18 years and over age group also had medal success winning a total of five gold and one silver medal.

Zariel Nelson swam in the girls 13-14 year age group and achieved one silver and one bronze medal. Zariel swam a personal best time of 27.72 in the 50m freestyle, earning her a place on the National team to represent St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the 2023 CARIFTA Games to be held in Curacao from the 6th to the 12th April.