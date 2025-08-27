Brazil donates 6M seedlings to boost SVG Agriculture

SIX MILLION SEEDLINGS NOW AVAILABLE

The Government of Brazil donated approximately six million seedlings to the Ministry of Agriculture.

During the handover, Minister of Agriculture Hon. Saboto Ceasar in thanking the Government of Brazil, says the seeds will be made available at the agriculture stations around the country and through a national distribution drive in collaboration with the Zero Hunger Trust Fund (ZHTF).

The Minister also noted that with the increase in backyard farmers, the ministry is in the process of completing their Backyard Farmer ID Cards.

“We anticipate that there is going to be a significant increase in production and productivity in SVG as a result of this donation,” Minister Ceasar said.

Meanwhile Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Frederick Stephenson thanked the Government and people of Brazil for their donation, noting that Brazil and St. Vincent and the Grenadines has enjoyed over 40 years of diplomatic relations and that country has assisted SVG in areas of agriculture, education and institutional strengthening.

Also present at the handing over ceremony was the Charge’d Affairs of Brazil His Excellency Henrique Jenne, Chief Agricultural Officer Renato Gumbs and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture Cuthbert Knights.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Brazil established diplomatic relations in 1981.