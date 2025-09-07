Brazil ‘Don’t Take Orders From Anyone’ Lula Says

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva criticized the “traitors of the homeland” this Saturday in an official statement, and affirmed that Brazil does not “accept orders” from any other country, in apparent reference to pressure from the United States regarding the trial of former President Jair Bolsonaro for undermining democracy.

“We are not and will never again be a colony of anyone. We are capable of governing and taking care of our land and our people, without the interference of any foreign government,” said Lula in a radio and television address for the celebration of Independence Day, which is commemorated this Sunday.

The progressive leader stressed that Brazil maintains “friendly relations with all countries” but will not “accept orders from anyone” because “Brazil has only one owner: the Brazilian people.”

“We defend our democracy and will resist anyone who tries to undermine it,” he guaranteed. Lula seemed to allude to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, who has imposed sanctions on judges of the Brazilian Supreme Court and on the country itself in retaliation for the trial of Bolsonaro, a political ally of the Republican, whom he considers a victim of a “witch hunt.”

However, Lula recalled in his speech, in which he appeared with a tie with the colors of the national flag and which lasted about five minutes, that the Brazilian Constitution “establishes independence between the three branches of government.”

“That means that the president of Brazil cannot interfere in the decisions of the Brazilian Justice system, contrary to what they want to impose on our country,” he said.

Bolsonaro faces a criminal trial in the Supreme Court under the accusation of “leading” a coup conspiracy to prevent Lula from taking office and remain in power, after losing the 2022 elections.

In that trial, which began this week and will resume next week, the former head of state, currently under house arrest, faces a possible maximum sentence of about 40 years in prison.

Alongside him in the dock are former ministers of his Government (2019-2022) and military commanders. Lula also made an implicit reference to another investigation affecting the Bolsonaro family.

He said that “the role of some Brazilian politicians who encourage attacks against Brazil” is “inadmissible,” in reference to one of the former president’s sons, Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro.