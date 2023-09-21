BREAKING: Jamaica jolted by magnitude 5.0 earthquake

On Thursday evening, an earthquake jolted parts of Jamaica.
According to preliminary estimates, the quake had a magnitude of 5.0.
The earthquake was reported in the parishes of St. Catherine, St. Andrew, St. Thomas, and St. Mary.
On Thursday evening, an earthquake jolted parts of Jamaica.
According to preliminary estimates, the quake had a magnitude of 5.0.
The earthquake was reported in the parishes of St. Catherine, St. Andrew, St. Thomas, and St. Mary.
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.