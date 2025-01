Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announce he will step down as Prime Minister.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced his resignation as leader of the ruling Liberal Party.

“I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister, after the party selects its new leader,” the 53-year-old told reporters at a press conference in Ottawa on Monday.

Trudeau will remain prime minister in a caretaker capacity until a new leader is chosen.