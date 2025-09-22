CAL, Air Caraïbes Sign Codeshare Agreement

Caribbean Airlines, Air Caraïbes Sign Codeshare Agreement

Caribbean Airlines and Air Caraïbes are delighted to announce the signing of a new codeshare agreement.

This agreement expands travel options for Caribbean customers and visitors, as under this partnership, travelers from any destination within the Caribbean Airlines network may connect onto Air Caraïbes, via the French Caribbean territories of Martinique or Guadeloupe, for onward travel to Paris – Orly Airport, France.

Passengers will enjoy the convenience of traveling on a single itinerary with through check-in and baggage handling, using flights operated by both Caribbean Airlines and Air Caraïbes.

This agreement represents a significant step in strengthening Caribbean Airlines’ network and underscores the airline’s commitment to enhancing regional and international connectivity.

Customers will enjoy enhanced benefits including:

• Single ticket itineraries and seamless connections

• Through-checked baggage from origin to final destination

• Issuance of all boarding passes at the first point of check-in

• Coordinated flight schedules for convenient connection times

• Expanded access to Paris and destinations in mainland Europe

Caribbean Airlines’ Chief Commercial Officer, Martin Aeberli, commented: “This codeshare agreement with Air Caraïbes represents a strategic step in expanding our network, opening new connections to Europe via Paris-Orly, France. This partnership aligns perfectly with our ‘Welcome Home’ philosophy by enabling easier, more connected journeys for our customers. We thank the team at Air Caraïbes for sharing in this vision and working with us to offer greater travel convenience between the Caribbean and Europe.”

Hugues Heddebaut, Chief Commercial Officer of Air Caraïbes, stated: “We are delighted to enter into this strategic partnership with Caribbean Airlines, giving its customers seamless access to Paris-Orly via our bases in Martinique and Guadeloupe, while opening new opportunities for Air Caraïbes to serve new islands in the Caribbean. This cooperation reflects our shared commitment to strengthening regional and international connectivity and to offering our passengers greater flexibility and comfort, delivered with the warmth and hospitality that define Air Caraïbes’ Caribbean DNA.”

This partnership will boost leisure and business travel, as well as strengthen ties between French territories and the English-speaking Caribbean. It is a strategic development in Caribbean Airlines’ growth plan, aimed at creating a more connected Caribbean.

Caribbean Airlines continues to welcome its customers home—wherever their journey begins.

Flights are open for sale via the Caribbean Airlines Mobile App, Reservations Call Centre, City Ticket Offices and Travel Agents. Website bookings will be launched soon.