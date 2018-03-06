BREAKING NEWS: Rare Pink Pearl Found In St Vincent

A rare pink pearl was discovered today here in St Vincent and the Grenadines. The find was made while workers at the Owia Fishers Complex were processing conch, in preparation for export.

The operator of the Owia Fisheries Complex Mark Jacobs contacted News784 with the exciting news, and told us that the only occasion he had to see the rare pink pearl was in the Central American nation of Belize.

He told News784 that the find was made around 3 pm on Tuesday afternoon by Jamal Bramble one of the workers at the fisheries complex.

The conch being processed at the Owia Fisheries Complex is harvested in the waters of Bequia, Canouan and Union Island.

Pink pearls which are as rare as they come are found in the jacket of the conch.

News784 contacted Minister Caesar who is currently attending a Ministerial FAO regional conference in Jamaica to get his thoughts on the rare find.

He told News784 that he was also informed by the operator of the Owia Fisheries Complex, and noted that the announced finding was very interesting and that further research should be done on the subject matter.

Researchers say conch pearls, especially those in the most popular soft pink colour, are incredibly valuable and even a pea-sized gem can fetch as much as US$120,000.

The Fisheries complex at Owia exports conch to Miami.