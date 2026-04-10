Breaking: SVGTU celebrates salary reinstatement for Adriana King

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Union (SVGTU) has announced that educator, writer, and social activist Adriana King has received official correspondence from the Public Service Commission confirming the reinstatement of her full salary.

The announcement was made by SVGTU President Sr. Fiona Charles‑Williams in a statement posted on the union’s social media page. Charles‑Williams described the reinstatement as a “clear victory” for the union and “the beginning of vindication” for King, who had been on half‑pay since 2021.

King was suspended from her teaching post and placed on half‑pay following her participation in the August 2021 protests in Kingstown, where teachers and other union members demonstrated against government policies. She was later charged under the Public Order Act for allegedly holding a meeting outside Parliament without permission, but those charges were dismissed in 2024 by Magistrate John Ballah, who ruled that the case had suffered “inordinate delay.”

Despite the dismissal, King remained on half‑pay, prompting repeated calls from the SVGTU for her reinstatement. The union argued that her suspension violated her rights and described her as an “asset” to her school, while King herself staged protests demanding payment of monies owed, drawing national attention to her case and highlighting tensions between union activism and government authority.

The union also extended best wishes to its members as they return for the third and final term of the academic year. “We wish you all the best,” Charles‑Williams said, adding that the SVGTU trusts the Ministry of Education has made the necessary arrangements to ensure a productive and successful term.