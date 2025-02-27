“From Suffering to Unity: The Unforgiven Legacy of the Unity Labour Party”

As we approach another election year, it is crucial for us to reflect on the pain and suffering inflicted upon us and our families by the Unity Labour Party government.The imposition of a vaccine mandate not only disrupted our lives but also cost many of us our jobs.

The Prime Minister now wants to present himself as a saviour after the appeal court ruled in their favour, urging us to be united and put the situation behind us. When the first judgement was ruled in our favour, this call was not made. Instead, the Government choose to lodge an appeal against the ruling.

Additionally, the Government conveniently dismisses the fact that no compensation is being offered for the three years during which workers were left at home, struggling to make ends meet. This is not just a matter of forgetting; it is about acknowledging the hardships we endured.

The Prime Minister made a plea for individuals to return to work, even if the decision is made by the workers to go to the Privy Council, because in his estimation, the matter will take a long time.

During the ruling of Justice Henry, we must not forget that individuals were not given the opportunity to return to work, and we had to continue being unemployed without any mercy. Instead, the Government applied to the Court of Appeal for a stay of execution to keep us away from our jobs, no call for unity, no empathy, no compassion.

Many individuals were coerced into taking the vaccine, with some only doing so at the last moment due to the pressure exerted by the Government. The consequences of this mandate were severe, as numerous persons experienced illnesses as a result of the vaccine. Additionally, the law forced many to resign or retire earlier than planned, abruptly ending their careers and dreams.

It is essential to recognize that the Court of Appeal, the second highest appellate court, has ruled in favor of the Government. However, this victory comes at a cost.

The government is prepared to spend millions of taxpayers’ dollars not only to defend its position but also to protect someone’s ego. As we prepare for the Privy Council in this matter, one must pay close attention to the only dissenting judge’s remarks, Justice Wallbank, who sided with the workers’ interpretation of the word “abandonment.”

He also revealed something that many of us were not aware of when he wrote, “The Government allocated a budget of US$1,369,380.00 to its vaccination roll-out campaign. Of this, US$234,380.00 was budgeted to come from the Government’s own funding; US$460,000.00 from external sources, including US$410,000.00 from an unnamed ‘Friendly Government Source,’ and the balance of US$789,380.00 was to be financed further.” The Government disclosed its ‘strategy to address the gap of $789,380.00’ as including raising a bank loan of US$100,000.00, a payment of US$368,000.00 from a trust known as the Mustique Charitable Trust, a payment of US$200,000.00 by way of an ‘Alba Grant,’ and a further US$600,000.00 from a ‘Friendly Government Source,’ the identity of which was also withheld.”

The terms and conditions for the various financing sources, including those supplied by foreign ‘Friendly Government Sources,’ were not put in evidence. The vaccine roll-out was accompanied by an information communication campaign. I then urge the government to answer the following questions

1. Can the Government provide more details about the ‘Friendly Government Source’ that contributed US$410,000.00 and US$600,000.00? Why is the identity of this source being withheld from the public?

2. What criteria were used to select the Mustique Charitable Trust for a payment of US$368,000.00? Can the Government assure us that this trust though reputable that the funds were used effectively?

3. How did the Government raised the remaining US$789,380.00? What specific steps were taken to secure the bank loan of US$100,000.00?

4. Can the Government explain the purpose and conditions of the ‘Alba Grant’ amounting to US$200,000.00? How did this grant impact the overall budget for the vaccination campaign?

We must not forget the suffering we endured. This election year presents an opportunity for us to hold the Government accountable. It is time for the people to rise and demand change. Let us not allow ourselves to be silenced but to use the powers vested in us to fire this wicked, vindictive Government. The power is in your hands.