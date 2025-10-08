Brewster hails Sandals deal as game‑changer for CL

Area Representative for Central Leeward Hon. Dr. Orando Brewster says the investment of Sandals Beaches Resort in his constituency will transform the area, empower young people and create immense opportunities.

Speaking at the Signing Ceremony held today (October 6) at Sandals Resort in Buccament Bay, Minister Brewster noted that “a resort in Central Leeward is not only brick and mortar, but would help to build beyond the infrastructure…having a Sandals Beaches would not only change the game with regards to construction but this will touch many lives and livelihood.”

He noted that Sandals Resort has employed many young people in the area, and with the coming on stream of Sandals Beaches, this will present even more opportunities.

Minister Brewster urged persons to acquire the necessary skills in preparation for the demands of such a resort.

“This is a strategic partnership,” he said. The new Sandals Beaches is a 500-million-dollar investment with 500 rooms and is expected to employ approximately 2 thousand individuals.