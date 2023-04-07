Brianna McKoy, Daughter of Ricky Trooper, found dead in Connecticut

Daughter of veteran music selector Ricky Trooper found dead in Connecticut

The daughter of veteran music selector Ricky Trooper was found unresponsive on Thursday inside her condominium in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Police were called to the complex around 11:20 am, where 23-year-old Brianna Destiny McKoy was found unresponsive.

Officers determined that McKoy appeared to have been fatally shot.

Police further shared that McKoy’s death is being treated as a homicide, revealing that she knew the suspect.

Bridgeport police have since identified the suspect have asked for the public’s help in locating him.

Trooper, whose given name is Garfield Mckoy, has not publicly commented on the death of his daughter.

However, a source close to the family shared that Trooper was extremely close to Brianna who they described as “the apple of his eye,” adding that he didn’t miss a birthday or a special occasion.

On Brianna’s last birthday (October 24, 2022), Trooper took to Instagram to share a photo of his daughter as a baby, which he captioned, “Happy Birthday to my Gabby, daddy love you endlessly.”

Trooper’s representative could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday.