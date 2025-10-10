Brighton accountant charged with issuing fraudulent cheques

Brighton Accountant Charged with Multiple Counts of Making and Using False Instrument

On October 8, 2025, Police arrested and charged Julia McLean, 32, an accountant of Brighton, with five counts of making a false instrument and five counts of using a false instrument.

Investigations revealed that between September 9 and 24, 2025, the accused allegedly wrote and issued five cheques on separate occasions totaling $5,166.00 ECC to an employee of Trident FRS Inc., inducing her to accept them as genuine.

The offences were committed at locations in Kingstown and Pembroke. McLean appeared before the Serious Offences Court on October 30, 2025.

She was not allowed to plea and bail was granted to her in the sum of $10,000.00 ECC with one surety.

She was also ordered to report to the Calliaqua Police Station every Monday between 8AM and 8PM. Stop signs were place at all port of entries.

The matter was adjourned to November 10, 2025.